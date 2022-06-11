Carnival Cruise Line Begins Series of Dover Sailings

For the first time in nearly a decade, Carnival Cruise Line set sail today from Dover, England on Carnival Pride’s inaugural departure from the port.

The Carnival Pride's departure today begins a nine-day journey visiting the Norwegian Fjords, with stops in Stavanger, Skjolden, Alesund, Molde and Bergen – and including scenic cruising through Nordfjord and Sognefjord, according to a press release.

The Carnival Pride is scheduled for eight more departures from Dover this summer. A variety of sailings featuring nine- and 12-day itineraries including stops at popular ports across Europe are offered. To see more information about sailings departing from Dover, click here.

Carnival last departed from Dover in 2013, and the cruise line’s return to the Port of Dover is part of a series of European cruises operating on Carnival Pride.

“We are immensely proud to be welcoming Carnival Cruise Line back to Dover and honoured to be part of Carnival’s 50th Birthday celebration with the kickoff of nine fantastic turnaround calls starting today,” said Sonia Limbrick, Head of Cruise, Port of Dover.

“To celebrate, we’ve brought out performances by top UK brass quintet ‘Premium Brass’ and pianist and singer Nick Bosworth, as well as a water cannon salute from the Port’s very own tugs with the iconic backdrop of our famous White Cliffs. Together, with our strong transport links, beautiful surrounding towns, and famous cultural sites, as well as our important sustainability credentials, the collective pride of our service and location should make Carnival Pride feel right at home.”