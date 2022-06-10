U.S. Drops COVID-19 Testing for Inbound Air Travel

The U.S. government is lifting pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers to the United States, according to news reports today.

Effective Sunday, June 12, those traveling to the U.S. will no longer be required to show a negative COVID-19 test one day before their flight.

“The CDC ending its requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for Americans to reenter the United States is an important step forward in the return to all global travel, including cruising," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "The change means that U.S. travelers can pursue their love of cruising Holland America Line voyages from homeports in Europe, Canada and Australia without concern they could be denied entry to return home."

This move is expected to have a positive effect on both international inbounds as well as outbound travel by U.S. citizens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reassess the situation after 90 days and then an ongoing basis.

According to news reports, non-U.S. citizens will be required to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the country. U.S. citizens are not required to show proof of vaccination but are recommended to stay home and self-quarantine for five full days after travel.