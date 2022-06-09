MSC Bellissima Moves to Mediterranean for Summer 2022

MSC Cruises today announced that the MSC Bellissima will be positioned this summer and into autumn as its 15h ship in the Mediterranean Sea, its biggest ever deployment in the region. The vessel was previously scheduled to sail in the Far East.

The MSC Bellissima will offer seven-night sailings from Valencia to Barcelona/Tarragona, Genoa, Livorno and Naples before returning to Valencia with embarkation available at all ports starting on July 9.

The ship’s itinerary has been designed with longer stays in port in Valencia - to enable guests to visit Madrid - as well as in Barcelona/Tarragona and Genoa.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “MSC Cruises offers the most embarkation ports across the Mediterranean so that one or more is easily within reach by train, car as well as by flight from key capitals and other cities from across the globe. This convenience has also proven to be extremely well received by our guests who choose an MSC Cruises experience with confidence for the value and peace of mind that the onboard and ashore experience can offer them and their families.

“As holidaymakers are now planning their summer holidays, we are extremely pleased to see that our continued and present investments in the experience on board – including improved dining, additional entertainment options as well as extra staff to look after every need of our guests even during the busy summer season – is paying off with high ratings from recurring and new guests.

“This led us to position one additional ship in the Mediterranean – a popular destination - to give our guests even more choice of ships and itineraries," he said.

Western Mediterranean highlights for summer 2022 include:

MSC Meraviglia will homeport in Barcelona calling Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Palma de Mallorca.

MSC Opera will homeport from Genoa, and visit Palermo, other destinations include calls at Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette and Naples.

MSC Splendida will offer cruises from Genoa to Marseille, Siracusa, Taranto and Civitavecchia.

MSC Seaview will offer sailings from Genoa to Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille.

MSC Seaside from Genoa will offer voyages to Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille.

MSC Orchestra: the ship will perform 10 night cruises from June calling Genoa, Marseille, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Alicante, Mahon and Olbia.

Eastern Mediterranean highlights for summer 2022 include:

MSC Fantasia from Trieste will offer calls to Ancona, Kotor, Bari, Corfu and Dubrovnik. The ship from September will perform 11-night cruises that include Piraeus, Izmir and an overnight in Istanbul.

MSC Musica will depart from Monfalcone and call Katakolon, Heraklion, Santorini and Bari.

MSC Sinfonia will homeport in Venice Marghera and sail to Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari.

MSC Armonia will from Venice Marghera will call Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Split and Zadar.

MSC Lirica from Piraeus calls at Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini.

Autumn Cruises: