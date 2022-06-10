Norwegian Fleet Locations: June Update

After completing its restart plans in May, Norwegian Cruise Line started June with its entire 17-ship fleet in service again.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Jun. 10, 2022:

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Marghera, Italy

Currently under final stages of construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard, the Norwegian Prima is getting ready for its inaugural cruise in August.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

After a winter season in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Encore kicked off a summer program in Alaska in early May. The vessel is now offering seven-night cruises from Seattle to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and the Glacier Bay.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Bliss is presently based in Seattle for a series of week-long Alaska cruises. The ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bermuda

Sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal every Sunday, the Norwegian Joy is offering a series of cruises to Bermuda through mid-August. The week-long itineraries include a visit to Norfolk, in addition to a three-day stop in King’s Wharf.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After crossing the Atlantic in April, the Norwegian Escape is currently sailing varied itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Civitavecchia, a port near Rome, the ten- and 11-night cruises feature visits to ports in Greece, Malta, Italy and more.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Getaway is currently wrapping up a shortened season in the Baltic before returning to North America later this month. In March, the 2014-built vessel saw most of its Northern Europe itineraries being replaced with a series of Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Breakaway is offering seven-night Caribbean cruises from PortMiami. This week, the ship’s itinerary included visits to Amber Cove, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Part of Norwegian’s eight-ship European summer program, the Norwegian Epic is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Spain, France and Italy, the ship’s itinerary sails to Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Cannes, Palma de Mallorca, Livorno, Naples and Ajaccio.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Norwegian ship offering a summer program in Europe, the Norwegian Gem is currently in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Trieste every Sunday, the 2,400-guest is sailing a seven-night itinerary that includes ports in Croatia, Italy and Greece.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade resumed service in March, kicking off a program in the Greek Islands and Turkey that includes departures from Piraeus and visits to Istanbul, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini and more.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Coast

The Norwegian Pearl is currently based in Boston for a series of week-long cruises to Bermuda and Maine.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

After a series of cruises in the West Coast, the Norwegian Pearl kicked off a summer season in Alaska and Canada on Apr. 22. The vessel is now offering open-jaw cruises between Vancouver and Seward.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hawaii

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America resumed its year-round schedule of inter-island cruises in April.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is presently offering varied itineraries in Northern Europe. Sailing from England, Netherlands and Sweden, the vessel visits the British Islands, the Baltic, Scandinavia and more.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

After a two-year hiatus, the Norwegian Star welcomed guests back on Apr. 3, kicking off a European summer program. The 2001-built vessel is now sailing in Northern Europe, with itineraries visiting Iceland, Norway, the British Islands and more.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun is presently offering five- to nine-night cruises in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the 2001-built vessel resumed service in May.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hawaii

After welcoming guests back in May for a series of South Pacific cruises, the Norwegian Spirit will spend the upcoming summer season in Alaska and Canada. On June 12, the vessel is set to depart Hawaii on 16-night repositioning voyage to Vancouver.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

The Norwegian Sky is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas from Miami.