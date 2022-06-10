Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Fleet Locations: June Update

Norwegian Joy

After completing its restart plans in May, Norwegian Cruise Line started June with its entire 17-ship fleet in service again.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Jun. 10, 2022:

 Norwegian Prima
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Marghera, Italy

Currently under final stages of construction at Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard, the Norwegian Prima is getting ready for its inaugural cruise in August.  

Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska

After a winter season in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Encore kicked off a summer program in Alaska in early May. The vessel is now offering seven-night cruises from Seattle to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and the Glacier Bay.

Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018 
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Bliss is presently based in Seattle for a series of week-long Alaska cruises. The ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017 
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bermuda

Sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal every Sunday, the Norwegian Joy is offering a series of cruises to Bermuda through mid-August. The week-long itineraries include a visit to Norfolk, in addition to a three-day stop in King’s Wharf.   

Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After crossing the Atlantic in April, the Norwegian Escape is currently sailing varied itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Civitavecchia, a port near Rome, the ten- and 11-night cruises feature visits to ports in Greece, Malta, Italy and more.

Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
 Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Getaway is currently wrapping up a shortened season in the Baltic before returning to North America later this month. In March, the 2014-built vessel saw most of its Northern Europe itineraries being replaced with a series of Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral.

Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
 Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Breakaway is offering seven-night Caribbean cruises from PortMiami. This week, the ship’s itinerary included visits to Amber Cove, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean

Part of Norwegian’s eight-ship European summer program, the Norwegian Epic is presently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Spain, France and Italy, the ship’s itinerary sails to Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Cannes, Palma de Mallorca, Livorno, Naples and Ajaccio.

Norwegian Gem 
Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Norwegian ship offering a summer program in Europe, the Norwegian Gem is currently in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Trieste every Sunday, the 2,400-guest is sailing a seven-night itinerary that includes ports in Croatia, Italy and Greece.     

Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service  
Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade resumed service in March, kicking off a program in the Greek Islands and Turkey that includes departures from Piraeus and visits to Istanbul, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini and more.

Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: East Coast

The Norwegian Pearl is currently based in Boston for a series of week-long cruises to Bermuda and Maine.

Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska

After a series of cruises in the West Coast, the Norwegian Pearl kicked off a summer season in Alaska and Canada on Apr. 22. The vessel is now offering open-jaw cruises between Vancouver and Seward.

Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Hawaii

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America resumed its year-round schedule of inter-island cruises in April.

Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is presently offering varied itineraries in Northern Europe. Sailing from England, Netherlands and Sweden, the vessel visits the British Islands, the Baltic, Scandinavia and more.

Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Northern Europe

After a two-year hiatus, the Norwegian Star welcomed guests back on Apr. 3, kicking off a European summer program. The 2001-built vessel is now sailing in Northern Europe, with itineraries visiting Iceland, Norway, the British Islands and more.

Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Status: In service
Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun is presently offering five- to nine-night cruises in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the 2001-built vessel resumed service in May.

Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Hawaii

After welcoming guests back in May for a series of South Pacific cruises, the Norwegian Spirit will spend the upcoming summer season in Alaska and Canada. On June 12, the vessel is set to depart Hawaii on 16-night repositioning voyage to Vancouver.

Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida

The Norwegian Sky is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas from Miami.  

