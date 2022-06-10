Antarctic Climate Expedition Opens to Consumers with Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions has released limited staterooms for its exclusive Antarctic Climate Expedition on Feb. 13, 2023.

The first of its kind voyage will be led by renowned oceanographer, marine biologist, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle, according to a press release.

The purpose of this 12-day expedition aboard the newly christened eponymous Sylvia Earle, hosted in partnership with Ocean Geographic, is to drive awareness of the importance and splendor of the Antarctic while addressing the warming climate and loss of ice in the southern polar region as a direct threat to the future of the planet, the company said.

One hundred expeditionists, including conservationists, environmentalists, celebrities and ocean luminarie have been invited on this journey to help formulate 23 resolutions to inspire transformative changes for global net-zero emissions by 2050.

A feature documentary in addition to a book and exhibitions will also result.

“Earth’s changing climate is the headline issue of our time; it affects everything we are about, including our very existence,” said Dr. Earle. “In February 2023 we are gathering a braintrust of great minds from science, art, economics and education to talk about what is possible to do right now to get to a better place. We want, and will, provoke thought that will lead to action. Join us to be part of the solution.”

“This is a unique opportunity to be part of a pivotal and far-reaching expedition,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, Chief Marketing Officer of Aurora Expeditions. “We invite thought leaders of all ages and fields to discover the beauty and majesty of Antarctica while being part of a legacy that can have real impact for change. Together we can create a sustainable and habitable planet.”

The Antarctic Climate Expedition begins on Feb. 13, 2023, with two nights and a full-day conference in Ushuaia, Argentina followed by a nine-day voyage on Aurora Expeditions’ new Sylvia Earle. The expedition ends with a post-voyage night in Punta Arenas, Chile.

Aurora Expeditions has released ten additional staterooms and applications for these spots are open to all through June 30, with a particular welcoming of interest from thought leaders in the fields of science, art, education and economics, alongside inquisitive teenagers and corporate executives.