Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2021 ESG Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board SASB index as part of the company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. Highlights from the company’s previously published 2021 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) Report are also included in the 2021 ESG Report.

“We are more focused now than ever on our commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment through our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain. The success of our business and our ability to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders is undeniably linked to the health of our planet, our people and the communities we visit worldwide,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Our 2021 ESG Report highlights our progress and commitments on our top ESG priorities, providing critical transparency to our key stakeholders. We do not plan to stop here and we will continue to build upon our accomplishments to-date as we collectively chart a path towards a more sustainable future.”

The 2021 ESG Report and additional information on the Company’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, can be found on the company’s website at http://nclhltd.com/sustainability.