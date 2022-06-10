Holland America Line Restart Update: Nine Ships Cruising Again

Nearing the completion of its restart plan, Holland America Line currently has nine of its ships cruising with passengers again.

In June, while the Volendam continues its humanitarian charter in the Netherlands, the Westerdam is set to welcome guests back for a summer program in Alaska.

Most of the Fleet Sailing Again in North America and Europe

Following a gradual resumption program, Holland America Line now has most of its 11-ship fleet sailing with passengers again.

Nearly one year after first welcoming guests back in July 2021, the brand currently has now added nine ships back into the active lineup.

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104 guests

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests

Date: In service since October 10, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests

Date: In service since October 20, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Norwegian Fjords and Cape North

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 12 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Scandinavia, Iceland and Baltic

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests

Date: In service since February 19, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau and Ketchikan

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918 guests

Date: In service since April 24, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests

Date: In service since May 8, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Trieste (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece) and more

Length: 7 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting the Greek Islands, Croatia, Spain, Italy, France and more

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests

Date: In service since May 12, 2022

Region: Canada & New England

Homeport: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City

Two Ships Returning by September

The Westerdam is set to welcome guests back on June 12 for a series of cruises to Alaska.

The Volendam, meanwhile, recently had its charter agreement extended and won’t sail again until September.

The vessel is currently being used to house Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the vessels:

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests

Date: June 12, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests

Date: September 24, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Hvar, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Agios Nikolaos, Haifa, Ashdod, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Katakolon