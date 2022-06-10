Holland America Line Restart Update: Nine Ships Cruising Again

Westerdam

Nearing the completion of its restart plan, Holland America Line currently has nine of its ships cruising with passengers again.

In June, while the Volendam continues its humanitarian charter in the Netherlands, the Westerdam is set to welcome guests back for a summer program in Alaska.

Most of the Fleet Sailing Again in North America and Europe

Following a gradual resumption program, Holland America Line now has most of its 11-ship fleet sailing with passengers again.

Nearly one year after first welcoming guests back in July 2021, the brand currently has now added nine ships back into the active lineup.

Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104 guests
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria

Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests
 Date: In service since October 10, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests
 Date: In service since October 20, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Amsterdam (Netherlands)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Norwegian Fjords and Cape North

Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650 guests
 Date: In service since November 21, 2021
Region: Northern Europe           
Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 12 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Scandinavia, Iceland and Baltic

Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests
 Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Juneau

Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100 guests
 Date: In service since February 19, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Juneau and Ketchikan

Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918 guests
 Date: In service since April 24, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier

Oosterdam 
Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests
 Date: In service since May 8, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Trieste (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece) and more
Length: 7 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Mediterranean, visiting the Greek Islands, Croatia, Spain, Italy, France and more

Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests
 Date: In service since May 12, 2022
Region: Canada & New England
Homeport: Boston (United States) and Montreal (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown and Quebec City

Two Ships Returning by September

The Westerdam is set to welcome guests back on June 12 for a series of cruises to Alaska.

The Volendam, meanwhile, recently had its charter agreement extended and won’t sail again until September.

The vessel is currently being used to house Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the vessels:   

Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916 guests
 Date: June 12, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (Unites States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier and Sitka

Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432 guests
 Date: September 24, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Hvar, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Agios Nikolaos, Haifa, Ashdod, Kusadasi, Piraeus and Katakolon

