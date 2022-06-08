MSC Cruises Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

MSC Cruises 2021 Sustainability Report is out now and highlights significant progress in the line’s sustainability practices in the past year despite the continued challenges brought by the global pandemic, according to a press release.

Further details are available here.

MSC Cruises’ Sustainability Action Plan, developed with the active engagement of employees and external partners, establishes six key workstreams across the business: transitioning to net-zero emissions, scrutinizing resource use and waste, supporting our people, investing in sustainable tourism, building greener terminals, and procuring sustainably.

The Sustainability Advisory Board for the Cruise Division of MSC Group, which includes the MSC Cruises brand and is chaired by Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, is responsible for ensuring the continued relevance of the sustainability strategy and for reviewing progress, guided and supported by the Sustainability Team.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said" “While navigating our way through the extraordinary turbulence of the past two years, we have kept focused on sustainable business practices and on protecting our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate. Today more than ever, we recognise the vital importance of our environment, and a healthy and viable planet. We are firmly committed to achieving our long-term goal of zero-impact cruise operations by 2050 and we are well advanced on this journey.”

“At the same time as a company and an industry we are investing heavily in the accelerated development of environmental technologies and solutions that don’t exist just yet to make these objectives achievable. It must be recognized that for this endeavor we also need the full engagement of Governments and other public and private entities to ensure, for example, that the right infrastructure exists on land and green fuels become available at scale for our ships around the world. This we cannot do alone.”

Linden Coppell, MSC Cruises’ Sustainability Director, added: “The appropriateness and relevance of our Sustainability Strategy and action plans have been confirmed through a materiality assessment requiring engagement with employees, guests and other key external stakeholders, and helping us to prioritise our sustainability topics. For each one of them, we have established clear metrics against which to measure progress. Through our future annual Sustainability Reports we will be held to account in achieving our targets.”