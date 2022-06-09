Silver Shadow Marks Silversea’s Full Return to Service

Marking the return of the entire Silversea Cruises fleet, the Silver Shadow is resuming guest operations today in Seward, Alaska.

After first welcoming passengers back in July 2021, the ultra-luxury brand has gradually added vessels back into service while also launching new ships.

Following the Silver Explorer and the Silver Wind, which also restarted operations recently, the Silver Shadow completes the restart plan launching a summer program in Alaska and Canada.

The 396-guest vessel is now offering a series of open-jaw voyages that sail between Seward and Vancouver.

With seven night voyages on offer, the cruises feature visits to Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, and will be repeated through early September.

After a trans-Pacific itinerary, the Shadow is set to offer a series of cruises to Japan and South Korea in October.

The vessel then repositions to Southeast Asia, where it will spend most of the upcoming winter season, in November.

In early 2023, the Shadow is also offering itineraries to Australia and New Zealand, as part of the Silversea’s four-ship program in the region.

Currently one of the smallest ships in the Silversea Cruises fleet, the Silver Shadow originally entered service in 2000.

Designed to offer an ultra-luxury product, the 25,000-ton vessel was subject to a major refurbishment in 2019.

The renovation aimed to upgrade and modernize the cruise ship, drawing inspiration from the company’s newest vessels.

The project included the creation of a new Atrium area and major enhancements to many public spaces, including a remodeling of the La Dame restaurant, the Connoisseur's Corner, and the Casino.

The ship's suites and corridors also underwent a floor-to-ceiling renovation, receiving new lighting, carpets, and headboards, in addition to upgraded bathrooms.

After offering a shortened season in the region in 2021, Silversea is deploying two ships to Alaska in 2022.

In addition to the Silver Shadow, the Silver Muse has also been cruising in the destination since May 19.