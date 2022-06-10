Port of Valencia: Shore Power Installation Underway

The Port of Valencia has announced that its shore power installation is well underway with the first substation under construction for the new passenger terminal.

When completed, the port will have two electrical substations with 90 MW each, enabling ships to plug in while they are in port.

Aurelio Martinez, president of the port authority, said in a prepared statement hat the substations are an essential piece in the process to electrify the port and reach the port community’ objective of zero emissions by 2030.

The initiatives taken by the port are on display in an exhibition called “One Single Land” which opened on World Environment Day, June 5, and can be visited free of charge until June 12.

According to the port, the exhibition serves to explain what is being done and how all the initiatives are evolving, including a hydrogen project, solar panel installations, wind turbines and the use of alternative fuels such as LNG.