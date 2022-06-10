Wilhelmsen Group Levels Up Agency Business

Having handled more than a million port calls, including both commercial ships and cruise vessels, Wilhelmsen has established itself as the globally leading provider of ships agency services.

Now the company has officially announced its Wilhelmsen Port Services division, noting it sets a unique course for the future of the ships agency industry and the entire port ecosystem.

One of the key steps taken already is to establish and internal incubator for new innovations and solutions, building on their reliable network and heritage, expanding far beyond agency, the company said.

With several initiatives already in the market, Wilhelmsen Port Services is actively driving disruption, shaping tomorrow’s port experience today.

“With the establishment of Wilhelmsen Port Services we are taking a long and hard look at the port value chain to see where we can play a bigger role, and we are really looking forward to developing a truly unique port services offering,” said Neal de Roche, President of Wilhelmsen Port Services.

Going beyond traditional ships agency offerings, greater efficiency in port, a new approach to port call management as well as biofouling monitoring to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are just some of the features customers can expect coming from Port Services going forward.

Also new is HIVE, which is said to be hub platform enabling customers to communicate, share and interact with agents, vendors and their hub agents in a more efficient way..