Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Trade Competition for Agents

Ambassador Cruise Line will be sailing from seven UK ports in 2023 when the Ambition comes into service and to celebrate the expansion into the wider British market, Ambassador will be giving seven travel partners the chance to win a cruise of their choice for two people, for up to seven nights.

According to a press release, there are a variety of sailings available to winners including the Summertime Fjordland (A12212), Amsterdam Tulips & Tunes (A22308TB) and Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes (A22316DD) and winners will stay in an ocean view cabin.

To be in with a chance of winning, agents will need to make a booking on any sailing from Ambassador’s 2023-2024 program between 19 May – 28 July 2022. Agents should email into This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with their name, ABTA number, cruise booking reference, and contact number.

The first draw will take place on June 17 2022, with a subsequent winner drawn every Friday until July 29.