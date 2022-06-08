Eight Restaurants Announced for Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises has unveiled eight signature restaurants for its new ship Silver Nova.

In a press release, the company said that guests will benefit from a greater sense of space and stronger connections with the destination, as each restaurant will incorporate all-new design features, facilitated by Silver Nova’s innovative asymmetrical design—a first for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line.

The Silver Nova is scheduled to launch in 2023.

“Characteristic of Silver Nova, which will push boundaries in cruising, the dining experience aboard our newest ship will represent the latest iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. “From S.A.L.T.® Kitchen—the first large-scale regional restaurant at sea—to The Marquee on deck 10, each of Silver Nova’s restaurants will benefit from innovative design solutions that will bring the destination into view like never before. Food and drink has long been core to the cruise experience for our guests; with Silver Nova, we are enriching Silversea’s trademark dining experiences—which are among the finest at sea.”

With both formal and informal options, decks three, four, and five will accommodate Silver Nova’s indoor restaurants, while The Marquee on deck 10 will house her two outdoor dining options, Spaccanapoli and The Grill.

Silver Nova’s eight restaurants will include:

LA TERRAZZA – capacity: 340

The largest of Silver Nova’s restaurants with a capacity of 340, La Terrazza will comprise both indoor and outdoor spaces on deck four, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with open seating.

ATLANTIDE – capacity: 270

The Atlantide will be the most spacious of Silver Nova’s restaurants, accommodating 270 guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on deck three.

S.A.L.T. KITCHEN – capacity: 160

Aboard Silver Nova, this venue will take on a new look and feel on deck three, with a capacity of 160 and a floor-space of 315m2, accommodating larger groups for a more social experience.

LA DAME – capacity: 70

The 191m2 La Dame—Silversea’s signature French restaurant—will host 70 guests in an elegant, formal setting on deck four.

SILVER NOTE – capacity: 54

Inspired by jazz clubs of the 1920s, the 141m2 Silver Note will welcome up to 54 guests for dinner each night, with the venue benefitting from a new design and layout.

KAISEKI – capacity: 40

Broadening Silver Nova’s offering of international fare, Kaiseki will serve the finest Asian cuisine in a minimalist, Japanese-inspired setting on deck four, accommodating 40 guests in a tranquil environment.

THE MARQUEE (THE GRILL & SPACCANAPOLI) – capacity: 220

Silver Nova’s asymmetrical design has enabled the introduction of The Marquee on deck 10—a new food and drinks venue with far-reaching views towards the ship’s aft, on the port side. The al fresco dining venue will welcome up to 220 guests, incorporating The Grill and Spaccanapoli.

In addition to eight restaurants, Silver Nova will host up to 70 guests in the vibrant Arts Café—a welcoming space in which to enjoy snacks and refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.