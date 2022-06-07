Windstar Rolls Out All-Inclusive Cruises and Air Credits

Windstar Cruises has revealed a new sales promo, "All in For Europe," which includes a free upgrade to Windstar’s All-Inclusive Package (which means unlimited beer + wine + cocktails, Wi-Fi on board, and all gratuities).

The company said that some voyages will also include an additional $1,000 air credit per person.

Sale rates start at $2,699 per guest .

Among interesting itineraries it eh company's Around Iceland voyage on August 16 at $4,599, a price includes both the air credit and the free upgrade to all-inclusive fare.

Cruises must be booked by July 15. See the full list of voyages included in the sale here. The sale launches on June 7.

