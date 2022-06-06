American Queen Voyages Launches New Website and Flexible Bookings

American Queen Voyages has unveiled a new website www.aqvoyages.com for consumers and travel advisors to create, plan and book an extraordinary experience exploring North America, according to a press release.

On the new website, travelers can filter their searches to desired dates, ships, types and destinations under the voyage feature. Now, the site incorporates the ability to buy a voyage online, another first in the company’s history.

“American Queen Voyages has transformed from the great American rivers to include lakes, oceans and expedition experiences over the last 10 years, and the reimagined website is a critical tool to tell the next chapter in our story,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages. “Evolving the way we present the brand digitally is a key pillar of our go-to-market strategy. The new American Queen Voyages website design now delivers an inspiring and functional experience across all platforms that focuses on meeting our customers where they are, leaning into our brand positioning and enhancing our guest experience to reach and surpass expectations.”

In addition to unveiling the new website American Queen Voyages is offering a new Risk-Free Booking program to give guests added flexibility for 2022 bookings made by June 30, 2022. Guests booking a sailing departing by December 31, 2022, have the flexibility to move to another 2023 voyage penalty free up to 14 days prior to departure.