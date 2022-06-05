Silver Explorer Welcomes Guests Back in Australia

The Silver Explorer has kicked off its first season in the Kimberley.

Also marking Silversea’s return to Australia, the expedition vessel is welcoming guests back for a ten-night cruise, having departed on June 4.

Sailing between Darwin and Broome, the expedition voyage is the first in a series of open-jaw itineraries that extended through August and visit some of the most remote areas of Kimberley.

Taking advantage of its expedition features – that include a fleet of zodiacs, for instance – the 132-guest vessel will sail to Wyndham, the Swift Bay, the Hunter River, the Ashmore Reef, the Freshwater Cove and more.

Before setting course to Antarctica in November, the Explorer is also set to offer expeditions in West Australia, with two special 17-night sailings.

The one-way itineraries sail between Darwin and Fremantle and feature unusual destinations in the region, including the Abrolhos Islands, the Dirk Hartog Island and the Dampier Archipelago.

As part of its winter deployment, the Silver Explorer will offer fly-cruises om Antarctica.

With guests flying from Chile, the ship will be based in Antarctica’s King George Island during most of the season, sailing five- to nine-night expedition cruises.

Built in 1989, the Silver Explorer was acquired by Silversea Cruises in 2008.

As the company’s first expedition vessel, it initially sailed as the Prince Albert II before gaining the current name in 2011.

The 6,130-ton cruise ship was purposely built for cruising in remote and polar areas.

Among its special features is an 1A ice-rated hull, which allows the Explorer to sail safely even in demanding ice conditions.

The ultra-luxury ship is also equipped with a small fleet of zodiac boats and kayaks, and sails with a complete expedition team.

In 2019, the 132-passenger ship made it to Silversea’s history when it became its first ship to transit the Northeast Passage.