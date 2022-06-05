Toulon Bay Welcomes Valiant Lady

Toulon Bay welcomed Virgin's new Valiant Lady in May as the ship docked at the port's downtown cruise terminal for its maiden call.

The port said in a statement that its differentiation strategy is paying off, being able to attract more luxury and premium brands. This was the first of 11 calls from Virgin Voyages, the port said.

To celebrate the maiden call, there was a traditional plaque and key exchange ceremony, welcoming the ship, with port officials exchanging gifts with the onboard team.

Guests were greeted to a DJ pierside playing music, and also a photo booth where they could take photos to remember there day in Toulon. In addition was a complimentary craft beer tasting on the pier.

The port is expecting 87 calls from 18 different cruise lines this year, amounting to about 170,000 guests.

Next up, shore power will be installed over the next few months, set to be available in 2023.