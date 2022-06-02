Full Ponant Fleet Now Sailing

Ponant has its full 12-ship fleet operational and sailing as of May 28, with sales gaining momentum, according to the luxury expedition cruise operator.

The fleet is currently deployed in the Arctic, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Australia and Polynesia.

That comeback is happening under the "Explore to Inspire" brand platform, as the company affirms its commitment to offer inspiring and meaningful voyages for a discerning clientele that is aware of ecological issues.

“Explore to inspire embodies our philosophy to travel with a purpose. Explore to better understand, learn, share and protect is the very essence of our values. Small capacity ships, eco-design, slow travel, an awakening to knowledge, and working closely with local players are the ingredients of tomorrow’s cruise model as exemplified by Ponant,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO.

On May 28, Le Soléal, the last in the fleet to resume operation, sailed from Darwin on a new cruise to explore the Kimberley, completing the company's comeback.

The company said in a statement is also seeing shorter booking windows and an increase in last-minute bookings.

“Our customers are expressing a strong desire to travel. Bookings are steadily coming in again with requests for quotes up compared to 2019 and a higher conversion rate,” said Hervé Bellaïche, Chief Sales, Marketing & Communication Officer at Ponant. “At this point in the season, bookings for summer 2022 are above 80%.”

As the health situation improves and in line with the latest provisions of health authorities, wearing masks is no longer compulsory indoors or outdoors aboard Ponant ships. However, wearing masks is still recommended.