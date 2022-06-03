Virgin Voyages Shares First Impact Report

In celebration of World Environment Day (June 5) and World Ocean Day (June 8), Virgin Voyages is sharing its first brand impact report, documenting how cruise line plans to deliver on its promises of delivering one of the best holidays at sea while making a positive difference for people and the planet, according to a press release.

The report is available here.

The first impact report highlights Virgin Voyages’ environmental, social and governance goals as the company expands its fleet and global operations. The brand’s ESG strategy is rooted in five keys areas essential to delivering on its purpose including:

Our Sailors - Delivering transformational life experiences

Our Ocean - Securing a healthy future for our ocean

Our Communities - Building positive entrepreneurial relationships

Our Partners - Developing open and rewarding partnerships

Our Crew - Providing a caring and generous place to work

“From ethically sourced F&B ingredients to reusable items and reef-safe sunscreens, our team has worked hard to integrate sustainable practices into the offering onboard,” said Jill Stoneberg, Senior Director of Sustainability and Social Impact. “We’ve eliminated unnecessary single-use plastics, and the only tip we ask for is a tip for ocean conservation. Together these efforts not only minimize the impact we have on our oceans and communities, but we hope they also inspire others to make a difference.”

Other highlights from the impact report include the diversity of Virgin Voyages’ Crew, which represent 95 different nationalities from all walks of life. In a recent survey, 87% of Crew reported that they feel like they can be themselves at work, a major win and testament to the company’s “come as you are” ideals, the company said.

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing our ocean, but we’re proud to have one of the most efficient fleets at sea. We’ve invested in cutting-edge technologies like Climeon, and we are committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We have more work to do, but we’re incredibly proud of our progress," added Tom McAlpin, CEO.