Atlas Opens Two-Ship 2023-2024 Antarctica Season For Sale

Atlas Ocean Voyages opened its winter 2023-2024 Antarctica season for sale today.

From November 2023 through March 2024, the World Navigator and World Traveller will return to Antarctica as guests can choose among 23 voyages, ranging from nine to 20 nights, nearly all departing round-trip from Ushuaia, Argentina.

The World Navigator will offer Antarctic Peninsula voyages while World Traveller embarks on more comprehensive Antarctic regional expeditions.

“World Navigator and World Traveller offer the perfect combination of adventure and luxury on an Antarctica expedition,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas focuses on boots-on-the-ground and feet-in-the-water expeditions that travelers may have waited a lifetime to experience. With Atlas, travelers can start at the top of their bucket list for an immersive and transformative expedition to Antarctica.”

On World Navigator and World Traveller’s Antarctica expeditions, guests can expect up to two outings from the ship daily, depending on weather and sea conditions, the company said.

The World Navigator will offer 13 Antarctica departures beginning on November 9, 2023. Passengers can choose from nine- and 11-night itineraries that focus on the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will enjoy four days exploring Antarctica on the nine-night voyages while the 11-night voyages offer six days cruising the region and cross into the Antarctic Circle to earn membership in the Order of the Blue Nose. Both itineraries also include a scenic cruise by Cape Horn, Chile, the southernmost point of South America.

At the end of the season, World Navigator will embark on March 15, 2024, for a special 14-night itinerary that combines the Falkland Islands and the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.

The World Traveller will offer 13-, 16- and 20-night immersive expeditions that offer a combination of the Antarctic Peninsula, the South Shetland Islands, Diego Ramirez Islands, Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. Nearly all World Traveller expeditions in Antarctica include a passage through the Lemaire Channel, considered one of the most dramatic Antarctic landscapes ever traveled and venture across the Antarctica Circle.