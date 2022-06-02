Pacific Explorer Marks Mainstream Cruise Restart in Australia

The Pacific Explorer recently became the first vessel from a mainstream cruise line to resume service in Australia.

After a two-year hiatus, the P&O Cruises Australia ship welcomed guests back in Sydney on May 31, kicking off a series of domestic cruises in the country.

For its first cruise, the Pacific Explorer is sailing a four-night cruise that includes a visit to Brisbane, in addition to two full days at sea.

Through July, the 1,998-guest vessel is offering additional domestic cruises to some of the most popular destinations in Australia.

The three- to ten-night itineraries feature stops at Moreton Island, Cairns, Airlie Beach and more.

Starting in August, the Pacific Explorer is set to also sail international cruises that visit different destinations in the South Pacific region.

As additional P&O Australia vessels welcome guests, the Explorer will be repositioned in October, offering a series of cruises departing from Adelaide and Melbourne.

After originally entering service as the Dawn Princess in 1997, the Pacific Explorer was transferred to P&O Australia following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment in 2017.

According to the company, the 77,000-ton vessel is highlighted by its first ever waterpark, which features two of the longest and wildest waterslides on an Australian-based ship.

The ship also offers a barefoot lawn bowling green and a wide range of dining options, including several specialty venues.

Among the options are two fast-casual restaurants: Luke's, a poolside grill by Australian chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan, and 400 Gradi, a traditional Neapolitan pizzeria by Melbourne chef Johnny Di Francesco.

Following the Pacific Explorer, the entire P&O Australia fleet is set to be in service by late October.

While the Pacific Encounter is set to enter service on August 27, the Pacific Adventure will welcome guests on October 22.

Explorer’s return also marks the service resumption of yet another Carnival Corporation brand.

Along with Carnival China Cruise Shipping, P&O Australia was one of the last left to restart revenue operations in the corporation’s nine-brand portfolio.