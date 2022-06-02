Saint John Ready for Visit from Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas is set to arrive at Port Saint John on June 8, marking the biggest ever cruise ship to call in the Canadian port.

It's also the inaugural call for the Oasis in Saint John, with Royal Caribbean making regular calls to the port since 1999.

“We look forward with great anticipation to the first visit of Oasis of the Seas to Port Saint John! It is a testament to our city, our region, our province, and indeed, our port, that we are able to attract to Saint John a cruise ship of this size, with capacity for over 5000 cruise guests,” said Andrew Dixon, Chief Operating Officer at Port Saint John. “While the Oasis of the Seas is not our first ship in the post pandemic era, it will most definitely signal the return to a normal cruise day with all of the excitement and economic impact that we have been missing for two and a half years now.”

The AREA 506 Container Village is poised to open the same week as the arrival of Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas. These passengers will be the first to disembark the ship through the Marco Polo Cruise Terminal and experience the Container Village as a first point of contact.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome passengers from the Oasis of the Seas as our first ever group at the AREA 506 Waterfront Container Village. Our vendors and partners have been working hard in preparation, and it’s an incredible honour for us to be a small part of these passengers’ Saint John experience,” added Ray Gracewood, President of AREA 506.

The Oasis of the Seas will berth at approximately 9:20 am and depart at 9:25 pm on June 8th.