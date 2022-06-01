Holland America: 'Celebration Sale' Launched

Holland America Line is celebrating having a full fleet back in service as of June 12 with a "Celebration Sale" offering cruise fare discounts, onboard spending credit and reduced deposits on most 2022 and 2023 departures. Bookings must be made by June 30, 2022, to take advantage of the promotion, according to a press release.

Summer 2022 through available 2023 sailings receive up to 50% off cruise fares with the Celebration Sale, along with $50 Onboard Spending Money per guest and 50% reduced deposits.

"Having our full fleet of 11 ships back in services after more than two years on pause is cause for celebration, and the promotion is our way of thanking guests for their loyalty and choosing to cruise with Holland America Line," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "The Celebration Sale crosses all of our global destinations, and the perks make it more affordable to book a dream vacation now."

The $50 per person onboard spending money for the first and second guests in a stateroom can be put toward a variety of experiences and amenities, including specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

With the Celebration Sale, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included. The Celebration Sale is not valid on Grand Voyages and itineraries three days or less

Travelers can combine the Celebration Sale with "Have It All" cruise fares, which include four high-value amenities: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining in Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto or Tamarind (depending on ship), and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise.