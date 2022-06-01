Atlas Ocean Voyages To Start Homeport Operations In Panama

The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) has announced that Atlas Ocean Voyages confirmed that it will begin to run at least four new homeport operations, starting as of the 2022-2023 cruise season, according to a press release.

According to the ATP, cruise company’s approach is closely aligned with Panama’s Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, which focuses on sustainable and unique experiences that connect with nature and authentic cultures, elements in which Panama maintains important competitive advantages,.

“Panama’s indigenous heritage, natural biodiversity, variety of landscapes and colonial history present a coveted destination for our guests, who seek a luxury adventure in some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We are looking forward to bringing our small expedition ships, World Navigator and World Traveller, to visit the beautiful country of Panama starting in October 2022. And, our ships will be among the first to utilize the new Panama Cruise Terminal at Fuerte Amador and access inland experiences via Panama’s new tourism landing sites.”

“We are proud to welcome Atlas Voyages who will introduce international visitors to our beautiful country, specially focused on experiences that highlight Panama’s extraordinary nature and authentic culture,” said Panama’s Minister of Tourism, Ivan Eskildsen.

Atlas will operate itineraries of up to 12 nights to Panama and with destinations including Cartagena, Curacao, Peru, Mexico, among others, resulting