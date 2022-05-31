JLo and Virgin Voyages Are Giving Away 1,000 Free Cruises

Jennifer Lopez and Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages are giving away 1,000 cabins, according to a press release.

As part of her new role as the company’s Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer, Lopez is giving 1,000 guests the opportunity to snag a seafaring getaway out of Miami or Barcelona.

Starting today through June 21, 2022, guests can enter to win a voyage on Scarlet Lady or Valiant Lady in a Sea Terrace cabin.

To enter, potential guests should visit www.VirginVoyages.com and complete the short questionnaire. Winners will receive an email the following month with details on how to book their vacation.

Looking ahead, according to the company, Lopez, Branson and Virgin Voyages have big plans together. She will be a fleet guardian unlike any other, curating guest experiences with an emphasis on well-being and fitness to design collaborations and entertainment co-creations – all to be released throughout 2022.

Virgin Voyages has recently brought the entire JLo Beauty collection onboard the Scarlet Lady, making Jennifer’s skincare essentials available on the high seas for the first time.