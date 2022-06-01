Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

P&O Celebrates Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and Offers Discounts

Britannia

P&O Cruises' guests will take part in the Jubilee celebrations this weekend with a Jubilee afternoon tea, lunch and pageant featuring Her Majesty The Queen’s favourite dishes across the fleet.

In honor of this celebration, P&O Cruises is offering discounts of between £75 and £250 per person on cruises between September 1, 2022 and December 30, 2023 on Early Saver bookings made by July 4, 2022.

Grant Harrold, Royal Butler to Prince Charles, William and Harry will be guest speakers on the Iona throughout the Jubilee weekend. Photographer Hugo Rittson-Thomas will attend the event on the Azura, and Official Painter of Her Majesty The Queen, Christian Furr will join the event on the Britannia. 

Example itineraries for early bookings until July 4, 2022 available include:

£75 per person saving;

A cruise to the Norwegian Fjords on the Iona is available from £574 for seven nights and a cruise to Northern Europe for seven nights from £424.

£150 per person saving;

Mediterranean cruise on the Britannia for 14 nights from £949 and a cruise to the Canary Islands on The Azura for 14 nights from £1,299.

£250 per person saving;

Caribbean cruises on The Arvia from £1,879 for 22 nights and Canada and New England cruises on The Aurora from £2,449 for 24 nights.

