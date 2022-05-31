Genting Dream Arrives at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore Ahead of Start

The Genting Dream from Resorts World Cruises has arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), in preparations for its first commercial sailing on June 15, according to a statement.

As the first resort cruise ship to homeport in Singapore, the Genting Dream will provide vacationers with a personalized cruising lifestyle experience, filled with diverse international offerings, according to the company.

It expands the Resorts World brand from land experiences to oceans, the company said, noting it has 46 properties in eight countries on four continents and hosts 80 million visitors a year.

“These are truly exciting times. We are thrilled to witness the start of Genting Dream as the flagship of Resorts World Cruises, a new luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, affiliated with over five decades of global experience in both hospitality and cruising. We eagerly look forward to welcoming vacationers aboard Genting Dream to experience a “Resort Cruising on High Seas” from Singapore, which is full of excitement, lifestyle choices and memorable experiences”, said Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.