More Expedition Operators Return to Kimberley

With Australia now opened for international cruise ships, more operators are returning to the Kimberley region.

One of the most popular non-polar expedition destinations for expedition ships, the area will see a bigger offering in 2022, with two international brands and also three local operators.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of the key players sailing in the region this year:

Ponant

First sailing: April 28, 2022

Ships: Le Lapérouse and Le Soléal

Homeports: Broome and Darwin

Ponant is one of the expedition players set for a Kimberley program in 2022. The operator is deploying two vessels in the region, the 180-guest Le Lapérouse and the 264-guest Le Soléal.

The small ships will offer 10-night luxury expeditions that sail to the most picturesque parts of the region, including the Hunter River, the Collier Bay and more.

Silversea Cruises

First sailing: June 4, 2022

Ships: Silver Explorer

Homeports: Broome and Darwin

The Silver Explorer will offer a complete program of expeditions in Kimberley in 2022. With its local season extending through early September, the 132-guest vessel is also marking Silversea’s return to Australia.

Starting on June 4, the ship is offering ten-night voyages between Darwin and Broome that feature visits to Wyndham, Koolama Bay, Swift Bay and more.

True North

First sailing: March 16, 2022

Ships: True North

Homeports: Broome and Wyndham

As one of the Australia-based cruise operators sailing in Kimberley, True North started its local season back in March.

Operating the 36-guest True North, the brand is offering expeditions that include visits to the King George Falls, the Bradshaws, the Mitchell River and more.

Coral Expeditions

First sailing: March 23 2022

Ships: Coral Adventurer, Coral Geographer and Coral Discoverer

Homeports: Fremantle and Broome

After kicking off its local season in March, Coral Expeditions is currently offering Kimberley voyages onboard three different vessels, the 120-guest Coral Adventurer, the 120-guest Coral Geographer and the 72-guest Coral Discoverer.

Through October, the Australia-based company is set to sail 50 expeditions to Kimberley and Western Australia, the highest number in Coral’s history.

APT

First sailing: June 2, 2022

Ships: Caledonian Sky

Homeports: Broome and Darwin

APT will also operate a season in the Kimberley region in 2022 with the Caledonian Sky.

The 114-guest expedition ship is set to offer ten-night voyages that sail from Broome to Darwin and visit some of the most popular spots in the area.