Ambassador Cruise Line Launches New Child Fare Special Offer

Ambassador Cruise Line is offering kids sailings for as low as £1 this summer with a special promotion for their Hidden Nordic Treasures Multi-Generational Cruise, according to a statement.

Departing on 23 July 2022, the Ambience will sail on a Nordic voyage for 14 nights.

Departing from London Tilbury, this family sailing will take in ports of call including Copenhagen, Ronne, Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Visby and Skagen.

Children will also be able to enjoy the world of the circus onboard too! As one of Ambassador’s many themed cruises this season, Ambience will host specialist performers from La Soiree, Blackpool Tower Circus, Hollywood`s Magic Castle and former Cirque Du Soleil aerialist, Renato Pires and more.

Guests will also have the chance to get involved and develop their own circus skills with juggling, diablo, balancing, and illusion workshops running too.