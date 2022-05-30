New Leadership for Global Ports Holding's Italian Cruise Ports

Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, is welcoming Raffaella Del Prete as its new General Manager for its Italian Cruise Ports – Cagliari, Catania, Crotone and Taranto.

Del Prete will be taking the helm from Dr. Antonio Di Monte who has served as the General Manager for GPH Italian Cruise Ports and will report directly to GPH COO Stephen Xuereb.

Xuereb commented: “I would like to whole heartedly thank Antonio for his endless dedication and commitment to on the development and expansion of GPH’s Cruise Ports in Italy. We wish him all the best for the future.”

“On this occasion, I take the opportunity to welcome Mrs. Raffaella Del Prete, who has an extensive knowledge in port management, team building and leadership. With her knowledge and experience she will be a great addition to our team of experts and professionals at GPH. I do look forward .to working with her in the next stage of the development of our Italian Ports and network," he added.

Del Prete has an extensive experience in terminal management, according to the company.

She has been serving as the General Manager of Yilport San Cataldo Container Terminal in Taranto Italy since 2019 where she was in charge of all terminal activities which continued operations during the pandemic.

Previously she worked for APMT Reefer Terminal in Vado, Italy where she built a high performing and committed team. GPH said.

She has also worked at MSC Crociere – Sorrento Technical HQ, Maersk Line in Genoa and Maersk Sealand in Copenhagen.