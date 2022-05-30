Emerald Cruises’ Azzurra Is Officially Christened in Venice

The Emerald Azzurra was named in a ceremony in Venice, Italy on May 28 2022.

In attendance were Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group (of which the Emerald Cruises brand is included), Karen Moroney, his wife, Director of Project Design; along with embarking guests, key senior Emerald Cruises staff and local dignitaries.

Speaking during the ceremony Moroney said: “Scenic Group holds a unique position of owning the complete end-to-end process where we design, build and operate our vessels. Special thanks must go to the project team, headed by Ivo Skelin, for their commitment and dedication during the building of Emerald Azzurra.”

The Godmother Sarah Wikevand, joint Managing Director at Reader Offers Ltd (ROL), was unable to attend the ceremony, however Rosie Cairns, joint Managing Director at Reader Offers Ltd, represented her on the day.

David Winterton, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at Emerald Cruises, said: “The team at Reader Offers Ltd are true advocates for the cruising market and their dedication reflects our own commitment to growing the popularity of luxury yacht cruising. As one of Emerald Cruises’ top performing agents for both river and yacht cruising, ROL has been instrumental in the success of launching Emerald Cruises’ first ocean-going luxury yacht, Emerald Azzurra. We are truly honoured that Sarah has agreed to join a number of global travel industry professionals to serve as an Emerald Cruises Godmother.”

The 100-guest luxury yacht will sail on a series of eight- to 25-night itineraries around the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas, before making her way to the Arabian Peninsula in December 2022.

The Azzurra be joined by sister yacht Emerald Sakara in 2023.