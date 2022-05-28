Ponant’s Le Soléal Welcomes Passengers Back for Kimberley Program

Ponant’s Le Soléal is resuming service today in Australia. After the ship’s operational pause, the small luxury vessel is welcoming guests for an expedition cruise to the Kimberley.

First of a series of sailings in the destination, the ten-night voyage sails from Darwin to Broome is visiting what Ponant calls one of the last unspoiled regions of the planet.

According to the company, the expedition cruise sails to some of the Kimberley’s most picturesque parts, visiting wild and grandiose landscapes including the Hunter River, the King George River, the Twin Falls, the Ashmore Reef and the Collier Bay.

During the voyage, guests will be able to take advantage of the ship’s expedition features, enjoying zodiac outings, shore visits and more.

Le Soleal’s inaugural season in Kimberley runs through late September and is set to be followed by a program in the South Pacific.

Starting in October, the vessel will sail different expedition itineraries that visit remote areas of Papua Nova Guinea, New Caledonia and more.

Special sailings in December will also explore New Zealand’s Fiordlands and Subantarctic Islands.

Third in a series of four expedition ships known as Ponant’s sister-ships, Le Soléal originally entered service in 2013.

According to the company, the 10,000-ton vessel was designed to take passengers to the furthest reaches of the planet while offering five-star, top-of-the-range services.

Described as being similar to a mega-yacht in size and appearance, Le Soléal flies the French flag and can accommodate more than 260 passengers in 132 cabins and suites – all with a sea view and most with a private balcony.

The expedition ship was also built using the very latest in environmentally friendly technology.