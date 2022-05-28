Virgin's Valiant Lady Has Launched Service in the Mediterranean

After completing a series of cruises from the UK, Virgin Voyages’ second ship, the Valiant Lady, launched service in the Western Mediterranean on May 15.

The operation is marking the debut of Barcelona as a homeport for the company, which, according to Virgin, further expands its global footprint.

Sailing from the Spanish port, the Valiant Lady is offering what the company calls a “stunning selection of seven-night itineraries” that sail to Italy, France and Spain.

Three different cruises are available, including the “Irresistible Med.”

According to the company, the itinerary explores the French Riviera, while visiting“hidden gems along the way.

Another option is the “French Daze & Ibiza Nights” cruise, which, Virgin said, “lives up to its name with a stop in the French metropolis of Marseille, a night of glamour in celebrity hotspot Cannes, paired with an unforgettable night in Ibiza.”

The vessel will also offer the “Spanish Obsession” itinerary that sails around the Balearic Islands, visiting Mallorca, Málaga and Ibiza.

According to Virgin, all three itineraries offer the ideal getaway for those looking to experience something “new and exciting.”

The itineraries also take advantage of the ship size, the company added, offering access to ports in the Mediterranean that bigger ships can’t access.

“When we started Virgin Voyages, we knew we wanted to create something special, unlike anything ever seen before in the cruising world. The result is something I am tremendously proud of,” said Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, adding that the Mediterranean offers an incredible destination.

“We are so excited to finally bring our beautiful Valiant Lady to Barcelona and begin her European tour. With her sistership Scarlet Lady sailing the gorgeous Caribbean seas, the stunning Mediterranean was the dream destination for our next home,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“From Palma de Mallorca, to Cagliari or Toulon, we’re thrilled to be able to offer Sailors the Virgin access to some of Europe’s most stunning destinations," he added.