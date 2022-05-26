Azamara’s Entire Fleet Returns to Service

Azamara announced that its entire four-ship fleet has now officially returned to revenue operations.

According to the company, the fleet is offering country intensive itineraries, immersive land programs, and more overnights in each port, in order to allow guests to fully immerse themselves in each destination.

“I am beyond thankful to our hard-working team and dedicated crew members for all the incredible work and effort that has brought us to this exciting moment,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara.

“Thanks to them, our four-ship fleet are all sailing for the first time ever, allowing us even more opportunities to immerse our guests in the smaller ports and hidden gem destinations of the world,” she added.

As its fleet returns to service, Azamara is also continuing to reinforce its commitment to Destination Immersion experiences, the company said.

The independent cruise line will visit 362 unique ports around the world, with 392 overnight stays, 862 late nights, and over 3,000 shore excursions, nearly 1,000 of which have been created since the pandemic began.

Onboard restaurants, including Discoveries and Windows Café, have redesigned each menu to feature World Cuisine Selection dishes, highlighting a variety of countries visited by Azamara ships.

Additionally, guests sailing on the Azamara Onward can experience the Atlas Bar, a new specialty venue that offers what the cruise line calls “innovative artisanal cocktails” including the Grand Bazaar, London Fog Martini, and the Tuscany Delight.

Azamara’s newest ship, the Azamara Onward celebrated its launch with a naming ceremony and traditional christening in Monte Carlo on May 2.

Following the ceremony, the vessel embarked on an 11-night maiden voyage throughout the Mediterranean, departing from Monte Carlo and concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy.

The Azamara Onward is currently in the midst of a seven-night Greece Intensive Voyage.

The Azamara Journey returned to service on Thursday embarking on a ten-night Greece Intensive Voyage, while the Azamara Pursuit sets sail today for a five-night Grand Prix Weekend Voyage, and the Azamara Quest embarks on a nine-night Spring Med & Grand Prix Voyage.

Azamara’s four ships will sail Europe this summer, before heading to Asia, Australia, South America, and more global destinations. According to the company, voyage highlights include:

Ten-night Greece Intensive Voyage aboard Azamara Journey

The Azamara Journey is returning to service with a ten-night Greece Intensive Voyage. According Azamara, the destination is well suited for its smaller ships, which can visit 22 more ports than any other cruise line.

This sailing begins and ends in Athens and includes five late stays in port, giving travelers ample time to explore destinations that include Mykonos and Santorini.

Eight-night Islands of The Med Voyage aboard Azamara Onward

According to Azamara, this eight-night sailing aboard its newest ship takes guests to “some of the Mediterranean’s most beloved islands, in addition to a few off the beaten path.”

The itinerary includes visits to Olbia, a gateway to Italy’s “Emerald Coast,” and also to two Spanish Isles: Mahon and Palma de Mallorca.

This voyage also offers a golf program by Azamara’s longtime partner, PerryGolf.

16-night Portuguese Pursuit Voyage aboard Azamara Pursuit

This 16-night voyage aboard the Azamara Pursuit takes guests across the Atlantic with visits to Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde and Brazil. Departing from Lisbon, the cruise sails to Rio de Janeiro and includes stops in Mindelo and Salvador.

Two back-to-back late stays in the Canary Islands are also part of the itinerary, in addition to a visit to Madeira, with calls in La Palma, Tenerife and Funchal.

14-night India & Sri Lanka Voyage aboard Azamara Quest

The Azamara Quest sails the Indian Ocean on this 14-night journey, beginning in Dubai. The voyage includes a late night in Cochin, India, and an overnight in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The sailing concludes in Singapore, where guests have the option to add a post-voyage program offering the opportunity to visit the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Borneo, the third largest island in the world.