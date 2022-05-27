Port of Valencia Has Already Exceeded 2019 Cruise Traffic

Valencia has already this year exceeded the ship calls and passenger numbers it reached in 2019, according to Francesca Antonelli, marketing and cruise manager for the port authority, who was speaking at the MedCruise assembly at the ports of Palamos and Roses on the Costa Brava.

Antonelli highlighted the attractions of Valencia as a medium-sized, sustainable and experience-based cruise port attracting not on the family segment of the market, but also luxury ships.

Working with the Provincial Council of Valencia, she said that the port authority has developed a plan to boost the benefits of cruise tourism also to inland regions and municipalities that want to attract cruise tourists. The objective is to train businesses and services to expanding their offerings with safe, sustainable and attractive excursions to the surrounding areas of Valencia, she added.

She went on to stress the importance the assembly, bringing all the stakeholders together, “to improve the cruise activity and that of the cities where the stopovers take place.”

Mediterranean ports opened to cruises before other regions and expects to be fully recovered by 2023.

Not only is the Port of Valencia a member of MedCruise, the Valenciaport Foundation and Reciclamas, a waste recycling company, have also joined the organization.

Luis Mas, general manager of Reciclamas, said that the company is prepared to offer integrated waste management services to cruise ships calling in Valencia.

Carolina Navarro, director of the Valenciaport Foundation, said that the institution’s overriding objective is promote innovation and sustainability in the cruise sector.

The Port of Valencia is participating in the 60th edition of the general assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports.