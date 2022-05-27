Holland America Offers 'Canada Super Sale’

Holland America Line is offering a “Canada Super Sale” with savings up to 20% on select cruises.

According to a statement, the initiative runs through 2022 and aims to help Canadian travelers beat the currency exchange rate.

The savings are offered on select Alaska, Canada and New England, Pacific Coast, Hawaii and Panama Canal cruises that sail to or from a Canadian homeport.

Cruises to Mexico roundtrip from San Diego, California, also are included in the special.

“With travel opening up Canadians are looking to cruise, but the current exchange rate can make that challenging,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.

“With our Canada Super Sale, a Holland America Line cruise is more accessible to our Canadian guests, and we’re featuring a variety of destinations that include one of our Canadian homeports so air travel also is cost-efficient. We look forward to welcoming more of our neighbors to the north on board.”

Canadian travelers can take advantage of the sale on a variety of itineraries that include embarkation or disembarkation at Vancouver, Montreal or Quebec City, Canada.