Havila Still Struggling with Insurance Solutions

Havila Kystruten has been forced cancel the upcoming roundtrip Norwegian coastal sailing with the Havila Capella, as no solution has been found for insuring the ship.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously rejected a dispensation application concerning insurance of the ship, even though Havila Kystruten had been granted a dispensation to operate the ship for a period of six months. The ship's financing had been tied to a Russian company, leading to insurance challenges.

“We are constantly working to find a temporary solution to put Havila Capella back in schedule. At the same time, we are working on a permanent solution which means that we take ownership of the ship," said CEO Bent Martini.

“This is a demanding situation for us, and it is difficult to estimate on how long this will take."

The sailing for the Havila Capella had been scheduled to depart on Thursday May 26 from Bergen, and the voyage has now been canceled.

“As we do not have a solution ready today, we have no choice but to cancel the next roundtrip. It is very unfortunate, first and foremost for all our guests, but also for our company," Martini said. 

