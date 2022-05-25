Ambassador Cruise Line Announces Partnership with Readly

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the launch of their partnership with Readly digital magazine and newspaper app, offering their cruise guests the opportunity to access over 6,000 magazines and newspapers around the globe, according to a press release.

Subscriptions can be shared with family and friends on up to five devices on mobile, tablet, and desktop, and can even be read in the offline mode.

The 6,000+ UK and international titles include:

News - The Guardian, The Observer, The Metro, The Daily Express, The Evening Standard, The Week magazine and all your favourite regional titles

Celebrity & Entertainment - Hello!, Bella and OK!

Health & Wellness - Women's Health, Men's Health, Planet Mindful, Healthy Living, and Vegan Life

Fashion & Beauty - Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Grazia, and Marie Claire

Food & Drink - BBC Good Food, Delicious, Feel Good Food, Simply Vegan, and Let's Bake

Business & Finance - Forbes, Money Week, Fortune and Wired

TV, Film & Cinema - Radio Times, TV Times, What's on TV

Home - Good Housekeeping, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Grand Designs, Period Ideas, and Beautiful Kitchens

Gardening - Gardeners' World, Grow Your Own, The English Home, Garden Answers, and Amateur Gardening

Tech & Gadgets - T3, Stuff, Tech Advisor, What Hi-Fi?, and Wired

Music - Classic Rock, Q, MOJO, BBC Music, and Total Guitar

Crafts & DIY - Crafts Beautiful, Simply Knitting, Papercrafter, and Sew

Gaming - Xbox Official Magazine, PC Gamer, Playstation Official Magazine, Wireframe, and Retro Gamer

Science & Nature - How it Works, The Sky at Night, BBC Science Focus, and Quest International

Puzzles - Sudoku, Codewords and Crossword Collection

Kids - Beano, WWE Kids, Danger Mouse, Storytime, and Film Stories Junior

Ranj Begley, UK MD and Chief Content Officer at Readly said: “With travel back on the consumer agenda, we are delighted to join forces with Ambassador Cruise Line to offer their guests a Readly subscription for meaningful moments of relaxation. Guests can enjoy quality journalism from unlimited reading of the magazines and newspapers on the platform and be inspired, entertained and informed by the breadth of titles. We hope customers will enjoy discovering new titles and read all their favourite titles too in a climate-friendly way.”

Bob McGowan, Head of Guest Experience at Ambassador Cruise Line added, “At Ambassador we’re always striving to provide our guests with an exceptional onboard experience, with the warmest of welcomes at sea, from the friendliest of crews. Our partnership with Readly allows us to nourish this experience while simultaneously addressing our commitment to sustainability by actively reducing the amount of paper we use onboard our ships. The Readly app will provide our guests with the same reading material that they may regularly enjoy at home, as well as access to new content and subject matter to explore. This collaboration offers 6,000+ UK and international titles for indulgence & enrichment whilst at sea.”