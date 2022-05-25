Silver Whisper Successfully Concludes 2022 World Cruise

Guests traveling aboard Silversea Cruises’ Silver Whisper arrived in Copenhagen on May 22, marking the conclusion of the Tale of Tales World Cruise—the only ultra-luxury world cruise to have operated in 2022, according to a statement from Silversea.

Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO, and Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, bid farewell to guests at a special gala dinner at Oslo’s historic Gamle Logen on May 18, celebrating the finale of a successful world cruise.

Over 138 days, guests discovered 62 destinations in 30 countries across six continents, journeying from 65° south to 65° north. taking in contrasting destinations as Antarctica and Iceland, Turkey and South Africa, and South Georgia and the Seychelles.

“We are incredibly proud to have welcomed guests aboard Silver Whisper for our Tale of Tales World Cruise 2022, overcoming many challenges to operate the only ultra-luxury world cruises of the year,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO.

“We thank our guests for joining us on this great voyage—their support and enthusiasm encouraged us to push ahead. In the company of some of the world’s foremost creative storytellers, our guests enjoyed some of the most authentic experiences available in the planet’s most enriching destinations—on an itinerary that was mostly unchanged from the original. I must thank our phenomenal crew, who are the unsung heroes of the voyage. Overwhelmingly strong demand for our world cruises in 2023 and 2024 meant that they sold out very quickly, but we will soon unveil more details on Silversea’s innovative world cruise for 2025.”

Seven celebrated creatives, Tale Tellers, joined Silversea’s guests aboard Silver Whisper throughout the world cruise 2022, enriching the experience with insightful presentations and interacting with guests. Each Tale Teller will also contribute a chapter to the Tale of Tales anthology, which, inspired by their experiences, will be gifted to guests as a keepsake. The Tale Tellers for Silversea’s World Cruise 2022 included:

Nicholas Crane , former President of the Royal Geographical Society;

, former President of the Royal Geographical Society; Pico Iyer , global essayist, novelist, and travel writer;

, global essayist, novelist, and travel writer; Monica Hanna , internationally acclaimed figure in the world of archaeology;

, internationally acclaimed figure in the world of archaeology; Eamonn Gearon , renowned author, analyst, and public historian;

, renowned author, analyst, and public historian; Steve McCurry , iconic voice in contemporary photography for more than three decades;

, iconic voice in contemporary photography for more than three decades; Asma Khan , celebrated chef, restaurant owner, and cookbook author;

, celebrated chef, restaurant owner, and cookbook author; Christina Franco, pioneering explorer, guide and Polar Race winner.

"Meeting old friends again on the World Cruise, making new ones--and hearing the wondrous stories that almost every guest and crew member seems to offer--was a delight once more,” said Pico Iyer. “As was living in royal splendor amidst the impeccable service and the constant thoughtfulness that mark the Silversea experience. My wife and I have now had the chance to take three Silversea cruises in just over three years--to French Polynesia, Antarctica and now Zanzibar and the Seychelles. How can the rest of life ever compare?"