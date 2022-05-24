Silversea Introduces 'Controtempo’ 136-Day 2025 World Cruise

Silversea has teased details on its 136-day world cruise for 2025, sailing between Tokyo and New York.

Introduced in brief by Barbara Muckermann at this year's world cruise farewell gala dinner, the "Controtempo" world cruise will set sail in January 2025, unlocking new experiences in iconic destinations during unconventional seasons, according to a statement.

“Our guests have seen much of the world,” said Barbara Muckermann. “But our Controtempo world cruise in 2025 will unlock new ways of travelling even deeper into the planet’s most familiar, iconic destinations, while also journeying off-beat to all-new places, too. Our close-knit community of world-cruising guests is exceptionally passionate about discovering new experiences and Controtempo will enable them to do exactly this. Silversea has long excelled at delivering unique moments in luxury, but the newest iteration of our flagship voyage will raise the bar to all new heights.”

The company said it had also seen exceptionally strong demand for 2023 and 2024 world cruises, and they are fully booked.