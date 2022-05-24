Blue World Voyages Cruise Residences Open For Pre-Sale

Blue World Voyages has opened advance registration for those interested in purchasing residences onboard its cruise vessel, set to launch in 2023, according to a press release.

The company said it plans to grow to three ships within five years.

The business plan calls for a ship with a mixed set of resident guests and traditional cruise passengers.

The luxury residences, designed by international designers, Tomas Tillberg Design and Poggi Design Firm, come fully furnished and move-in ready on the line's residence ship, which has a focus on wellness and sports.

Pricing:

Two-Bedroom Split-Level Residences

1,200 SQ FT / 111.5 SQM

Priced from US$3,520,000

One-Bedroom Residences

850 SQ FT / 79 SQM

Priced from US$2,470,000

Owners will have exclusive access to an in-galley chef’s table, private wine storage, plus dedicated butler and concierge services.

Each owner purchases residency rights for 25 years for personal use, or for use by friends or family, business or charity purposes.

When not in use, owners can place their residences into Blue World’s rental inventory, using this revenue to offset maintenance fees, the company said.

There are also two so-called Founders Residences available for sale, the company said.

“Today’s sophisticated travellers are looking to own a home at sea as well as on land,” said Fredy Dellis, Blue World co-founder and acting CEO. “By offering a limited number of Residences on our first vessel, Blue World provides an option for active, athletic, and health-focused travellers to own their own private and casually luxurious sea-going space, travelling the world with like-minded individuals.”

Scheduled to debut in 2023, Blue World’s first ship is expected to spend six months of the year exploring destinations in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Qatar and Oman. The second half of the year will be spent visiting ports in the Mediterranean ,the Atlantic, North Sea and Baltic regions.