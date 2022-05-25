GE Power Conversion Working on Fuel Cells with MSC Cruises

GE announced that it has been working on integration of multi-megawatt (MW) solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems into a large ship architecture with partners Ceres, Lloyd’s Register and MSC Cruise Management (UK) Ltd.

The company said it was making progress for net zero operations for ship and port operators through cleaner power systems and digital energy management.

At sea and on land, its electric microgrid systems can host integration of new energy sources and smarter digital and control technologies as they develop.

GE’s projects, part of the UK’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, benefitted from partners’ vessel and port applications to accelerate solutions based on ‘real-world’ scenarios.

MSC Cruises has committed to testing fuel cell technology on its new World Europa.

GE said that its team’s efforts resulted in a major milestone - a collaborative design for up to 10MW on-board solid oxide fuel cell power installations.

At this scale, systems are able to provide electric power for large ships, and replace conventional diesel generating sets.

The system has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by 47 percent, and significantly improve air quality and noise pollution when ships are in port.

SOFC have the benefit of being able to operate on different types of new, cleaner fuels, a benefit as ship operators look to accommodate the transition to future fuels, the company said.