Travel Agents Gather for Cunard Event for Queen Anne

Fifty UK travel agents were invited to join Cunard for an exclusive evening last week, as the cruise line revealed the behind-the-scenes story of Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne.

According to a statement, travel agents from Cunard’s Shine Reward Club joined hosts, Vice President of Brand and Product, Lee Powell and Director of Sales, Cunard, Tom Mahoney at the 5-star Harbour Hotel, Southampton.

Agents were treated to an immersive evening as Cunard celebrated Queen Anne’s maiden season going on sale and recording its busiest booking day on record.

As well as a three course meal, the evening offered agents exclusive access to the latest chapter of Cunard’s history, including insights into how the name was chosen and the latest designs and details on Queen Anne’s maiden season.

The captive audience were the first to receive Cunard’s brand-new brochure and the latest edition of EmbarQ, a dedicated travel agent magazine produced by Cunard.

Tom Mahoney, Director, UK Sales for Cunard, said: “We know first-hand the importance of working with agents face to face, and immersing them in the amazing and unique experience that Cunard offers guests, both returning and new. The introduction of Queen Anne will increase our fleet capacity by more than 40% in 2024, and events like last weeks are pivotal in ensuring agents feel confident when discussing Cunard and Queen Anne with their customers as a fantastic holiday option.”

Carrie Purnell, Supervisor at Oceanworldtravel.com, said: “It was a fantastic evening, and the 5-star venue was the perfect location to celebrate the launch of a new Queen for Cunard. The décor of Queen Anne that was described in the presentation was inspiring, you could really tell just how much the whole team love Cunard as a brand. Thank you to everyone involved for a wonderful evening. Roll on 2024! #CUN4RD.”