Royal Caribbean Set to Recruit Crew from Trinidad and Tobago

Royal Caribbean's recruiting drive is continuing for crew, as the company has signed a deal in Trinidad and Tobago to hire more crew.

The Miami-based cruise line signed a deal today to recruit 2,000 locals as crew aboard company ships.

The signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding was attended by Wendy McDonald, regional vice president, government relations, Caribbean, for the Royal Caribbean Group, and the Honorable Randall Michelle minister of tourism, culture and the arts.

This comes on the news of the company announcing similar deals in Barbados and Antigua.