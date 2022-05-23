Atlas Names Michael Shapiro World Navigator Cruise Director

Atlas Ocean Voyages is welcoming Cruise Director, Actor and Vocalist Michael Shapiro as Cruise Director for World Navigator’s Summer 2022 season.

Shapiro brings more than 30 years of travel and tourism industry experience, including 16 as Cruise Director aboard small luxury ships.

Additionally, his professional acting and vocal talents will add a luxe-adventure and entertaining flair aboard World Navigator as guests enjoy unforgettable voyages in England, Holland, France, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, Greenland, and The Arctic, the company said.

"Michael’s talent and extensive experience will be the cornerstone upon which Atlas creates and delivers engaging guest entertainment and programming on our summer voyages,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "His extensive travel experience and dedication to guest service will seamlessly connect travelers with the captivating destinations where World Navigator will visit. And his personal flair will add to World Navigator’s casually elegant and fun ambiance, a hallmark of Atlas’ luxe-adventure style."

Shapiro had previously served as Cruise Director aboard small ships the Song of Flower and Paul Gauguin. While aboard those ships, Michael helped create an innovative, five-star cruise products and played a crucial role in day-to-day ship operations. He has also performed as vocalist in venues around the world and his professional acting experience includes supporting roles in Saturday Night Live and in the short film, Mr. Zummenshine.