Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Holland America Extends Worry-Free Promise Through December

Eurodam

Holland America Line is giving consumers the confidence to make travel plans through the end of the year with the extension of its “Worry-Free Promise” to Dec. 31, 2022, for all cruises booked by Sept. 30, 2022.

According to a statement, under the promise’s Flexible Cancellation Plan, guests who make a new booking by Sept. 30, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before Dec. 31, can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit.

“Guests are thrilled to be back on board and exploring new adventures,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We want everyone to feel comfortable when booking one of our great cruise offers available right now, knowing that they will be covered if their plans change.”

In addition, Holland America Line has added the COVID-19 Protection Program that provides further peace of mind for guests within 30 days of embarkation who may be unable to travel because of a positive test for COVID-19. Under the program, which also applies to bookings prior to Sept. 30, 2022, that depart on or before Dec. 31, guests who cannot travel due to a positive test or new governmental travel restriction will be eligible for a Future Cruise Credit.

