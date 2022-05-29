Seabourn Venture: Top 5 Unique Features

As Seabourn’s first custom-built expedition ship, the Seabourn Venture is debuting in July with a series of innovative features.

From duplex suites to a small fleet of submarines, the luxury vessel will set itself apart in the expedition market.

Cruise Industry News selected five of the ship’s most unique attributes.

Submarines

In addition to a fleet of kayaks and zodiacs, the Seabourn Venture will be equipped with two custom-designed submarines.

Each battery-powered sub will carry six guests as well as one pilot, who will guide excursions that dive up to 300 meters beneath the surface. Passengers will be seated in two clear acrylic spheres mounted on a rotating platform to allow for the best views.

Bow Lounge

The Bow Lounge mixes entertainment and learning, with a set of exclusive features that include navigational charts and scientific information.

Located forward, the area provides access to the foredeck and is also equipped with technological enhancements to make the guests feel like they are part of the sailing action.

Duplex Suites

Among its several suite categories, the Seabourn Venture will be equipped with the Grand Wintergarden Suites.

As the biggest accommodations of the ship, the duplex staterooms offer over 90 square meters of area, in addition to floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, ample living area, a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom.

The Colonnade

One of the eight dining venues onboard, The Colonnade features a design inspired by wooden hulls of the historic maritime design.

According to Seabourn, the restaurant offers a casual and inviting setting, opening for every meal.

On selected nights, it also offers Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller’s family-style dinners.

Constellation Lounge

Offering 270-degree views, the Constellation Lounge is the highest indoor viewing point onboard the Seabourn Venture.

In addition to offering live entertainment during the evening, the venue also works as a food outlet during the day, serving continental breakfast in the morning and a English tea service in the afternoon.