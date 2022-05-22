Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

AIDA Cruises Makes Green Moves in Shoreside Office

AIDAsol

AIDA Cruises has been investing in a future-proof and sustainable business model as part of its Green Cruising Strategy, according to a press release, also highlighting what it is doing at the company's headquarters in Rostock and in Hamburg.

Using reusable packaging instead of disposable packaging or avoiding packaging altogether is one of the many examples.

With the reopening of the employee cafeteria after the pandemic, for example, two sustainable deposit systems were introduced for grab and go meals with REWBOWL and RECUP.

The company said it also provides its employees with fruit without packaging.

Coffee specialties are available freshly ground from modern coffee machines. Water can be drawn from water stations in the tea kitchens.

Printers office-wide have also been reduced, with central printers serving multiple employees and using recycled paper.

There are also discounted public transportation programs and even company bicycles, which can also be rented privately free of charge.

For business trips within Germany, the company makes a point of using rail as the preferred mode of transport.

For many years now, all office buildings in Rostock and Hamburg have been supplied with 100 percent electricity from renewable sources.

