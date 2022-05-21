P&O Unveils The Arvia's Grand Atrium

P&O Cruises has introduced details of the Arvia’s centrepiece the Grand Atrium, with widescreen ocean views.

The Grand Atrium is at the heart of the Arvia and will host a full program of live events, including aerial performances and entertainment, with local buskers, pop-up talks, magicians and performers.

P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said: “With its elegant design, warm tones and beautiful custom-made elements, the Grand Atrium on board Arvia will provide guests with the perfect backdrop to their holiday photos. The design has made the most of the magical effect of light at different times of the day, so whether guests want to enjoy a morning coffee or evening drink, the Grand Atrium will provide the most spectacular backdrop.”

Spanning three decks, each level will offer guests a place to dine, socialise or relax, balancing larger sociable areas with more intimate spaces.

At the Grand Atrium, guests will be able to enjoy the Amber Lounge to sample cocktails, The Keel & Cow for meals, and the Glass House to eat dishes paired with wines.

The Arvia will join the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022, with a maiden voyage to the Canary Islands, followed by a winter season in the Caribbean.