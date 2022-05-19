MSC World Europa Six Months Away

In just six months MSC Cruises will launch its newest and most environmentally advanced ship to date, the MSC World Europa.

MSC said its new flagship is the first from the World Class prototype series, spanning 22 decks, 47 meters wide, with 2,626 cabins and boasting more than 40,000 square meters of public space.

The company said this metropolis at sea is the future of cruising and will offer a veritable world of different experiences pushing the boundaries of what is possible at sea.

Among the highlights is the The Promenade, a 104-meter long, 7 seven deck-high outdoor is one of the key areas of the ship. Opening out onto the aft of the ship with sea views, this is the place to be day or night with entertainment and al-fresco dining space. The glory of the promenade is a striking architectural masterpiece: The Venom Drop @ The Spiral spanning 11 decks, the longest dry slide at sea.

The ship will offer seven new and innovative cabin types not seen on any other MSC Cruises’ ship, and more suites than ever have private whirlpool baths, the company said.

Another highlight is the new Infinite Ocean view cabins with a panoramic sliding window that turns into a glass balustrade when open.

The MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf. Her season start on Dec. 20 with a special four-night sailing from Doha in Qatar to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The MSC World Europa will then offer 7-night cruises from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, and on to Sir Bani Yas Island, Her program in the Gulf has been adjusted with calls in the port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, visiting Al Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The ship also calls Doha, the futuristic capital of Qatar, before returning to Dubai with an overnight in the city.

The MSC World Europa will the head to the Mediterranean Sea. In summer 2023, she will offer seven-night cruises calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.